A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red

Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (via NBC News). After the Daily Mail published a personal letter to Meghan, she sued the publication and won — one of just many lawsuits she and Prince Harry have been involved in. While Meghan has struggled the most with the press as a newcomer, Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has experienced her fair share of drama with tabloids (per Buzzfeed).

Before Kate tied the knot with William, Prince of Wales, she was at the center of several offensive headlines. However, after she married into the family, the press got kinder to her. Recently, a tabloid ran an offensively photoshopped image of Kate and Twitter was not having it.