King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday

November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).

Birthday festivities took place at Buckingham Palace, including a performance of "Happy Birthday" by the Household Cavalry Band and a 41-gun royal salute by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. The king also received some warm messages on social media commemorating his birthday. Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, tweeted early in the day, "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!" along with a photo of the monarch smiling. Buckingham Palace posted a similar birthday message on its official Twitter account.

According to the BBC, King Charles enjoyed the day privately, away from the public and official engagements. However, he did prepare a message for parliament — and the statement says a lot about Prince Harry's place in the royal family.