Cynthia Addai-Robinson On Family Dynamics In The People We Hate At The Wedding - Exclusive Interview

Your character is interesting because she has this very proper facade, but then there's actually a lot more going on beneath the surface. What was that like for you to play her?

I got the opportunity to play the kind of character I feel like I never get asked to play. She's prim and proper, well-to-do, successful, marrying the perfect guy, and getting ready to have the perfect wedding. As you say, she is somebody who is trying to keep up appearances, but there's a lot more going on.

If anything, it should be her family that she can confide in and be honest with, but she is still trying to keep up appearances for them, as well. There's definitely that tension of her siblings resenting her, resenting her perfect life, [and there's] that misunderstanding in terms of what her siblings think her life is like versus her reality. There's definitely a lot to play amongst all of this comedy. There are some more serious elements to the story, as well.

Did you feel like there were ways that you connected to Eloise?

Yeah. I was born in London, and I left and moved to the U.S. at a very, very young age. There is that thing that happens where ... With Eloise, it's the reverse [of my situation], where she has some time with her American half-siblings then moves to London and is raised there. There are even those cultural differences [between] her having this British, upper-crust life and the life that they had back in the U.S.

It's interesting for me to even get the chance to film in London. This movie was the first time I filmed in London. I'm not normally asked to play British characters, even though it is a part of my upbringing, I suppose. It was an interesting opportunity to play a character that feels like an alternate version of who I could have been, perhaps, if I'd stayed in the U.K.