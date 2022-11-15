Black Ink Crew New York Star Young Bae Has Advice For Moms Out There Hustling - Exclusive

Young Bae has a lot going on — she has appeared on the reality show "Black Ink Crew New York" for the past five seasons; owns her own tattoo business, Diamond Tattoos; has an athleisure clothing line, 2one2; and has artistic ambitions outside the tattoo world. She's also raising her toddler, Nico, and balancing filming with motherhood has been both an opportunity and a challenge for the young mom.

In her exclusive interview with The List, Young Bae opened up about where she finds inspiration and how she prioritizes her family while growing multiple businesses. She's also undergone some personal transformation since joining the cast of "Black Ink Crew."

"I've grown, definitely," she shared. "When I was young, I was really short-tempered and an 'I don't take no s***' type of girl. Now, I'm a mom, I own three businesses, so I better act right."

Young Bae's success since moving from Korea to the U.S. in 2007 has also inspired other moms to chase their dreams, even when there are plenty of obstacles in the way. "It's crazy to me that people think I'm an inspiration, because I don't think that," the star told us. However, she added, "I have to give myself some credit about what I've been through, what I've achieved in life."

Thankfully, Young Bae has wise words for other moms trying to do it all, and gave herself some much-due credit along the way.