Jake Hoffman Discusses Following In His Father Dustin Hoffman's Acting Footsteps - Exclusive

Jake Hoffman grew up watching his father Dustin Hoffman portray the most iconic movie characters on the big screen. "He has a real passion for just the work itself," Jake said during an exclusive interview with The List — and this love for the craft quickly became contagious.

Before Jake turned 10, he appeared in his father's film "Rain Man" and has continued to build up his own acting career since. In his latest film "Sam & Kate," he even had the opportunity to work alongside his father Dustin Hoffman, portraying a son who has returned to his hometown to take care of his father. "Participating in the experience with him in this way is something I never got to do [before]," Jake told us. "And I loved it."

However, following in his father's footsteps and making acting his long-term career isn't necessarily something he has in mind. "I still don't know if I want to be an actor, to be honest with you," he admitted.