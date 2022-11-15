The View's Sunny Hostin Claims She Hired Security Because Of One Fox News Host

Following her remarks about Republican women, Sunny Hostin has received a lot of online backlash from prominent Republicans, including former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (via Fox News). "Liberals hate it when conservative women think for themselves.," she tweeted next to a clip of Hostin's remarks.

In a recent episode of the "Just Jenny" podcast, Hostin opened up about being considered "controversial" and the consequences that came with that. The 54-year-old TV personality claimed that she has home security now because Fox News host Tucker Carlson put her address out to the public. "I have sort of surpassed Joy as the right-wing target on Fox News. Tucker Carlson has decided to in some ways disseminate my home address. I have security now, I have all of these things. You know I have gates and cameras and things...," Hostin revealed.

She added that she also fears for the safety of her parents and children who live with her and could be in danger. "A kid like me from the Bronx who has her parents who live with her and a kid in college who comes home all the time because he misses his home and a kid in high school ... is pretty shocking actually," she said.