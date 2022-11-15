Britney Spears Just Publicly Showed Her Support For Meghan Markle

Though Britney Spears and Meghan Markle have entirely different timelines for their careers, it can be argued that they have been probed and dissected by the media against their will. And according to one of Spears' most recent Instagram posts, we can say that she probably thinks she has something in common with the Duchess of Sussex, too.

In a post with no detailed caption, Spears shared a quote by Markle from an October interview with Issa Rae on her podcast, "Archetypes." "You're allowed to set a boundary, you're allowed to be clear," Markle's quote reads. "It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult."

Though it's no secret Markle has loyal critics, Twitter users took to the social media platform to positively comment in response to Spears' post. "Ok but Britney Spears posting Meghan's quote is iconic #ArchetypesWithMeghan," one user's tweet read.

So far, Markle has not commented on Spears quoting her via Instagram.