Why Rumors Are Swirling That Donald Trump's Third Presidential Run Will Be Announced Tonight
Just a week after the United States held its midterm elections — which reshaped the country's political landscape — former President Donald Trump is back in the spotlight. Several Trump-backed candidates lost their races; including governor candidates Dan Cox in Maryland and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania (via Politico). The losses are putting into question the political influence of the former president as he prepares to announce his third bid for president.
While it is common for the party in power of the executive to lose the House and Senate majority to the opposing party, that didn't fully materialize in these midterm elections. The Democrats got a majority in the Senate while the Republicans are set to have a smaller-than-expected majority in the House, per The New York Times. Trump was quick to dismiss the losses and blame them on fellow Republicans. "It's Mitch McConnell's fault. Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates," the former president shared on Truth Social (via The Hill). "He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!"
Trump is ready to get back in the presidential ballot
At a recent rally, Donald Trump vocalized his strong intentions to run for president again. "I ran twice, I won twice and did much better the second time," Trump claimed at the event (via YouTube). "Now, in order to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again."
The midterm election losses and several cut ties with supporters are hinting that he might have to fight harder to win his party's nomination, especially against voiced contenders like Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence (per Axios). "The future of the party leadership is at stake here," ABC News reporter Alex Presha said on Tuesday about Trump's expected candidacy announcement. "It could certainly be a test of [Trump's] hold on the Republican Party."
While Trump is getting busy with his presidential campaign, the Justice Department is continuing with the two investigations into the politician. According to The New York Times, Trump's announcement shouldn't have a strong impact on the course of the investigations in the short term but it still remains unclear what the long-term consequences will be. We'll see what happens if Trump makes his announcement on November 15.