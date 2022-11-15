Why Rumors Are Swirling That Donald Trump's Third Presidential Run Will Be Announced Tonight

At a recent rally, Donald Trump vocalized his strong intentions to run for president again. "I ran twice, I won twice and did much better the second time," Trump claimed at the event (via YouTube). "Now, in order to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again."

The midterm election losses and several cut ties with supporters are hinting that he might have to fight harder to win his party's nomination, especially against voiced contenders like Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence (per Axios). "The future of the party leadership is at stake here," ABC News reporter Alex Presha said on Tuesday about Trump's expected candidacy announcement. "It could certainly be a test of [Trump's] hold on the Republican Party."

While Trump is getting busy with his presidential campaign, the Justice Department is continuing with the two investigations into the politician. According to The New York Times, Trump's announcement shouldn't have a strong impact on the course of the investigations in the short term but it still remains unclear what the long-term consequences will be. We'll see what happens if Trump makes his announcement on November 15.