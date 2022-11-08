This Is When You Can Expect Donald Trump To Announce His 2024 Presidential Campaign

Former president Donald Trump undoubtedly made some major waves among both major political parties in the country during his term in the executive office. Now, many outlets, like The Washington Post, are reporting the former reality TV star-turned-political figure is gunning for another run for presidential candidacy in 2024.

While, according to The Washington Post, Trump is eager to announce his plan for future presidential candidacy, this announcement would run parallel to his impending legal scandals. The BBC reports that the former president is now being investigated for four different illegal acts, criminal and civil, including the removal of classified government documents from the White House and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results — in which he lost to current president Joe Biden.

Despite some of those cases being years in the making, per the BBC, any criminal or civil charges against Trump will need to wait until after November 8, the day of the midterm elections, as AP News reported. In the meantime, people are wondering — when will Donald Trump announce that he is running for president in 2024?