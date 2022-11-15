The Sweet And Simple Way Soap Vet Tyler Christopher Spent His 50th Birthday

Actor Tyler Christopher has been beloved by his fans for years, but many of those years were difficult. He got his start in the soap world playing Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," eventually moving on to "Days of Our Lives" where he played Stefan DiMera (via Soap Central). Over the years, his alcohol addiction would get in the way of his work, including leaving "DOOL," to better himself (per TV Shows Ace). Christopher was interviewed by former "GH" co-star Maurice Benard on his YouTube show "State of Mind." Benard has been open about having bipolar disorder, advocating for mental health, and got Christopher to also open up about many of the difficulties he's dealt with in life.

In discussing his addiction, Christopher explained that he'd flatlined three times and was revived all three times, two of which were from alcohol poisoning and one due to withdrawal. He also discussed an accident in which he hit his head on a bathtub causing blood to fill his brain. The surgeon that was working on him stopped in the middle of the operation to tell Christopher's family that he probably wouldn't survive. When he did, the doctor said the actor would probably be in a vegetative state for the rest of his life. Christopher not only survived, but recovered his memory, speech, and mobility.

Reflecting on the past 10 years of his life, Christopher recently shared a milestone with his fans.