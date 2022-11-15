The Question Twitter Kept Asking After Seeing Melania At Donald Trump's Announcement

As soon as Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024, several Twitter users turned their thoughts to his wife, Melania. A popular question was tweeted by comedian Noel Casler, who asked, "Can you imagine the size of the check Trump is gonna have to cut to keep Melania pretending to like him for another campaign?" In response, someone replied, "Melania knows not to accept a check from Donald." Another user wrote, "Melania is crying right now."

According to CNN, Melania left the White House with the title of least popular first lady. Thanks to numerous unsmiling appearances at her husband's side and secretly released voice recordings in which she expressed her frustration at the public's perception of her politics (per CNN), she often became the subject of jokes by comedians who felt she was a reluctant companion to the former president. The couple's marriage has also seemed to survive despite allegations of cheating.

Only time will tell if Melania, who is mother to Trump's youngest son, Baron, will change her public demeanor during this campaign.