The Question Twitter Kept Asking After Seeing Melania At Donald Trump's Announcement
When Donald Trump announced his third presidential run during an appearance at Mar-a-Lago on November 15, 2022, his wife Melania was at his side. As the couple walked into the cheering room, an announcer welcomed them to the stage by saying, "Please welcome the next President and First Lady of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs. Melania Trump" (via Twitter). Trump listed his achievements while in office from 2016 to 2020, which included a robust U.S. economy and "decisive action" that saved lives from Covid-19, according to his speech televised on C-SPAN. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said.
As soon as news of Trump's announcement broke, Twitter users chimed in with various comments — some were supportive while others mocked the former president, who is facing multiple criminal and civil investigations (per ABC News). One burning question of the night for Twitter users focused on Melania, who has undergone a stunning transformation since marrying the real estate mogul.
People feel sorry for the former first lady
As soon as Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024, several Twitter users turned their thoughts to his wife, Melania. A popular question was tweeted by comedian Noel Casler, who asked, "Can you imagine the size of the check Trump is gonna have to cut to keep Melania pretending to like him for another campaign?" In response, someone replied, "Melania knows not to accept a check from Donald." Another user wrote, "Melania is crying right now."
According to CNN, Melania left the White House with the title of least popular first lady. Thanks to numerous unsmiling appearances at her husband's side and secretly released voice recordings in which she expressed her frustration at the public's perception of her politics (per CNN), she often became the subject of jokes by comedians who felt she was a reluctant companion to the former president. The couple's marriage has also seemed to survive despite allegations of cheating.
Only time will tell if Melania, who is mother to Trump's youngest son, Baron, will change her public demeanor during this campaign.