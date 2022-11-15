Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."

Trump returned to the familiar promises that helped put him into office in 2016: fighting crime, rebuilding the economy, stemming the flow of fentanyl and other deadly drugs, reducing dependence on foreign oil, and protecting America from foreign threats. But the former president faces a threat of his own: a party that may be losing confidence in him. The 2022 midterm elections didn't produce the hoped-for "red wave," and the candidates Trump endorsed made a disappointing showing, per Forbes. Instead of cheering a potential second term, major Republican supporters are said to be looking for a more moderate name to back.

At the moment, however, it looks as though Trump has reason to hope that he'll be the one tapped to lead the nation once again. A new poll is offering a glimpse into Republican voters' preferences.