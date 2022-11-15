Donald Trump's Introduction At His Candidacy Proved His Confidence In A 2024 Run

According to NBC, Donald Trump is still the head of the Republican Party, which is something he is clearly aware of. When approaching the microphone this evening in Mar-a-Lago, he elected to be announced as "the next president" showing his confidence in earning his party's nomination in the upcoming primary election. The former president recently said to an audience in Texas while campaigning for Republican candidates in the state during midterms, "I will probably have to do it again," alluding to his intention to run in 2024.

Trump's declaration sets up a potential rematch between him and sitting president Joe Biden, who turns 80 on Sunday. As NBC notes, this marks Donald Trump's third campaign for the presidency. In 2020, while seeking re-election, he earned over 74 million votes and will likely need a record turn-out to secure a victory this time around. If he manages to reclaim the White House, he will be the first president since Grover Cleveland in 1893 to leave the presidency and return four years later to resume his term.