The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.

In his 2016 run, Donald Trump's now-familiar slogan was "Make America Great Again," a red-and-white logo that has become synonymous with the outspoken republican. Those who follow Trump likely see the slogan as a sign of optimism for the future. President Ronald Reagan, who Trump evoked during the November 15 announcement, first incorporated the slogan in his 1980 campaign (via The Living Room Candidate.)

With a future presidential run now confirmed, we're all wondering what words will define Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. Well, he may have given a hint in his speech.