Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, And Paul Campbell Talk Three Wise Men And A Baby - Exclusive Interview

Paul and Tyler, you've both done wholesome projects like "Turner & Hooch" and "Neverending Story." How do Christmas movies like "Three Wise Men and a Baby" compare, and why do you love holiday movies?

Tyler Hynes: Did you know I was in "Neverending Story"?

Paul Campbell: No!

Hynes: Shock to both of you?

Andrew Walker: Yeah.

Hynes: Yeah. Remember the guy who rides the horse and the horse dies?

Walker: Yes.

Hynes: That was me. Not on the one that you like or you like, but the other one.

Campbell: A newer one.

Walker: Oh, newer.

Hynes: There was a TV show, yeah.

Campbell: Oh my god. Très exciting.

Hynes: Yeah.

Walker: Unreal.

Hynes: Sorry, we derailed that.

Campbell: We're all familiar with wholesome content. "Turner & Hooch" is a story about family struggle and there are dogs, so I guess I see some similarities, but aside from that, this is its own thing unto itself. I personally gravitate towards these types of movies, towards shows like "Turner & Hooch." I have a six-year-old son. I want to be able to show him what his dad does for work and not feel [bad] about it. I love the types of movies that we make. I love what Hallmark does. I love the feeling that it brings people and the feeling that it brings me making them. That's why I do what I do.

Hynes: I watch serial killer documentaries.

Campbell: You are what you eat.

Hynes: You are. You know what I do when I finish these movies? There's a song that I play every time I wrap a movie on the way home, and the lyrics [go] something like this—

Campbell: [Jokingly singing "Baby Shark"]

Hynes: Close. The lyrics are, "I'm going back to evil now."

Campbell: Oh, interesting.

Hynes: Says it on repeat. And I love this genre of movie. I love romantic movies like "Notting Hill." These are some of my favorite movies of all time. But I've definitely exorcised—

Walker: "[A] Bride for Christmas" on that list too?

Hynes: "[A] Bride for Christmas"?

Walker: Yeah. That's a great movie. You should see that.

Hynes: Is that his movie?

Walker: That's one of my movies.

Campbell: Honestly.

Hynes: Sorry.

Walker: It's all right. I digress.

Campbell: Apologies in advance.