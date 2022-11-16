What General Hospital Fans Truly Think About Jeff Webber's Long-Awaited Port Charles Comeback

Although Richard Dean Anderson, who portrayed Dr. Jeff Webber on "General Hospital," left the show in 1981, his character's legacy lived on through Jeff's daughter, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Liz came to Port Charles in 1997, but her dad remained off-screen working as a doctor abroad with his wife Carolyn Webber — who had never been portrayed on the show until recently. Over the 25 years that Herbst has been on the show, and through all the trials and tribulations that Elizabeth has gone through, Jeff has never once checked in on his daughter, which has irked fans every time Liz dealt with something tragic or heartbreaking (via Soaps in Depth).

Due to Elizabeth discovering fragments of repressed memories that affected her life, she had no choice but to seek out her parents, demanding answers. Since Anderson did not return to the role because he retired from acting, per The Focus, actor William Moses has been cast as Jeff, while "Star Trek: The Next Generation" alum Denise Crosby is playing the heretofore unseen Carolyn. The absentee parents explained the disturbing fact that Jeff had an affair with Reiko Finn (Mele Ihara), the late wife of Liz's current beau, Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and that Liz inadvertently pushed Reiko down a flight of stairs — setting in motion a chain of events that would lead to Reiko's death (via Michael Fairman TV).

The viewers had strong opinions about this turn of events.