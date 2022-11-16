Why Twitter Is Saying Donald Trump Lost His Secret Weapon
Donald Trump announced his third run for president on November 15. This time, however, things were a little different. For one thing, some Democrats are openly supporting Trump's 2024 presidential run. Some congressional Republicans seemed less excited about the former president making a third White House run. "I think you are going to see a lot of other people announcing their candidacy as well, we've got a deep bench," Senator Todd Young told NPR. After the midterm elections, CNBC reported that major GOP donors are backing younger candidates for the 2024 presidential race.
Republican Chuck Coughlin told Politico, "I mean, come on ... This should be a walk in the park for Republicans ... But we just have such poor candidates who don't appeal to a broader base." Trump-backed Senate candidates Blake Masters, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Don Bolduc lost their campaigns, and scandal-ridden Herschel Walker is in a runoff election for the Georgia Senate seat. Another difference in Trump's third presidential run is that his daughter Ivanka Trump isn't ready to jump back into politics with her dad. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Ivanka said, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics."
Twitter has a lot of thoughts about Trump's 2024 bid, with some saying he lost his "secret weapon."
Ivanka Trump has been called her dad's 'secret weapon'
Many believe Ivanka Trump was former President Donald Trump's "secret weapon." After the former president announced his 2024 campaign and Ivanka revealed she was stepping back from politics, TMZ tweeted,"Donald Trump has lost his secret weapon — a key political ally who some say was the only person who could reason with him — his daughter.
Ivanka has been labeled her father's "secret weapon" for years." At the 2016 Republican National Convention, Ivanka introduced her father. Yahoo News! reported that Ivanka was reassuring voters that they could trust Trump. During the 2016 RNC convention, Ivanka said, "He loves his family and he loves his country with his heart and his soul. I ask you to judge him by his results. Judge his values by the ideals he's instilled in his children." In 2016, Bloomberg TV heralded Ivanka, tweeting, "America met Donald Trump's secret weapon this week, and her name is Ivanka."
But in 2022, after the January 6 insurrection, two impeachments, and stolen national security documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, is Ivanka still a secret weapon for the 76-year-old GOP candidate? The former president might need more than his oldest daughter this time around. The transformation of Ivanka from a White House advisor to a mom raising young children is a career shift, but maybe the elder Trump daughter can read the room. One politico tweeted, "When even @IvankaTrump isn't on board with your #TrumpAnnouncement, it's time to face reality."