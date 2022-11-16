Why Twitter Is Saying Donald Trump Lost His Secret Weapon

Donald Trump announced his third run for president on November 15. This time, however, things were a little different. For one thing, some Democrats are openly supporting Trump's 2024 presidential run. Some congressional Republicans seemed less excited about the former president making a third White House run. "I think you are going to see a lot of other people announcing their candidacy as well, we've got a deep bench," Senator Todd Young told NPR. After the midterm elections, CNBC reported that major GOP donors are backing younger candidates for the 2024 presidential race.

Republican Chuck Coughlin told Politico, "I mean, come on ... This should be a walk in the park for Republicans ... But we just have such poor candidates who don't appeal to a broader base." Trump-backed Senate candidates Blake Masters, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Don Bolduc lost their campaigns, and scandal-ridden Herschel Walker is in a runoff election for the Georgia Senate seat. Another difference in Trump's third presidential run is that his daughter Ivanka Trump isn't ready to jump back into politics with her dad. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Ivanka said, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics."

Twitter has a lot of thoughts about Trump's 2024 bid, with some saying he lost his "secret weapon."