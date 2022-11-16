Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Cheering The Chance And Abby Split

"The Young and the Restless" stunned fans when longtime friends Abby Newman Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) crossed the line, sleeping together, betraying both of their partners. Both Chance and Devon's girlfriend, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) walked in on Abby and Devon between the sheets in Devon's apartment, much to their horror (via Soaps).

Despite what Devon and Abby are claiming to the contrary, Chance believes this was a slow burn that was inevitable. Circumstances drove them together, whether they realized it or not, starting with the traumatic birth of baby Dominic and Devon being forced to deliver him. After that ordeal, Abby eventually left town in pursuit of Chance, hoping the rumors of his demise were false and leaving Devon alone with the baby to further their bond. Having the shared biological connection of their baby left Abby and Devon tied together in a new way, unlike anything in their past (via Soaps In Depth).

Per Michael Fairman TV, after the affair was first discovered, Amanda laid out the reasons why she was finished with Devon. The list included the fact that this wasn't the first time he did this to her, citing his tryst with ex Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy). However, Chance avoided Abby after seeing her in bed with Devon. Once she caught up with her furious husband, he seemed almost resigned to the idea of repairing his marriage, encouraging her to be with Devon. However, with the split seemingly official, fans are chiming in about the impending divorce.