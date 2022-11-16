Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Cheering The Chance And Abby Split
"The Young and the Restless" stunned fans when longtime friends Abby Newman Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) crossed the line, sleeping together, betraying both of their partners. Both Chance and Devon's girlfriend, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) walked in on Abby and Devon between the sheets in Devon's apartment, much to their horror (via Soaps).
Despite what Devon and Abby are claiming to the contrary, Chance believes this was a slow burn that was inevitable. Circumstances drove them together, whether they realized it or not, starting with the traumatic birth of baby Dominic and Devon being forced to deliver him. After that ordeal, Abby eventually left town in pursuit of Chance, hoping the rumors of his demise were false and leaving Devon alone with the baby to further their bond. Having the shared biological connection of their baby left Abby and Devon tied together in a new way, unlike anything in their past (via Soaps In Depth).
Per Michael Fairman TV, after the affair was first discovered, Amanda laid out the reasons why she was finished with Devon. The list included the fact that this wasn't the first time he did this to her, citing his tryst with ex Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy). However, Chance avoided Abby after seeing her in bed with Devon. Once she caught up with her furious husband, he seemed almost resigned to the idea of repairing his marriage, encouraging her to be with Devon. However, with the split seemingly official, fans are chiming in about the impending divorce.
Fans slam Abby following her split with Chance
The official Twitter account for "The Young and the Restless" posted a photo from one of this week's episodes featuring Abby Newman Abbott-Chancellor and Chance Chancellor discussing the dissolution of their marriage. Despite Abby's many pleas to work on things and remain a couple, Chance is finished with the relationship, believing it is for the best after Devon and Abby slept together. Viewers are flocking to Twitter with boisterous opinions about the unexpected split, with reactions varying wildly.
Many viewers are quick to point out Abby's past with cheating, celebrating Chance for leaving her. One fan tweeted, "He's finally leaving Abby! About time, dude!" Another knew the decision was easy for Chance to make, writing, "Was it really tough tho? They have zero chemistry. I'm over it. I like her and Devon together. I hope it doesn't mean that Amanda won't be coming back."
One viewer said, "I think Chance has taken enough abuse from Abby. Chance is too adorable. He should be out with all the other ladies in town." Another viewer cited Abby's selfishness as the reason they'd glad Chance left her, tweeting, "Sometimes I like her, sometimes I don't. She's never understood Chance's job & what it actually entails, just thinks she does. It's not a 9 to 5 thing & he has to work when needed, often in dire conditions. Being on the selfish side & always #1 is her only priority. Oh well."