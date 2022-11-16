Joe Jonas Hopes His Fashion In New Flick Devotion Made His Late Grandpa Proud - Exclusive Interview

In 2005, the Jonas Brothers emerged onto the music scene with their debut hit, "Mandy," and ever since then, the New Jersey-raised trio of brothers have changed the boy-band genre as we know it.

Almost two decades later, Joe Jonas, the second of the four Jonas sons, has embarked on his own path while solidifying his place in the music group as the comedic, lively one. From singing with his brothers to being the lead frontrunner in the band DNCE to being a new dad, Joe has worn many hats over the years. But it may come as a surprise to some that the husband to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner may just be following in his wife's footsteps by taking a stab at his acting chops.

No, unfortunately, there's no long-awaited sequel to "Camp Rock," but Jonas is back on-screen — this time, in a feature film alongside Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in the action war flick, "Devotion." The List's sister site, /Film, caught up with Jonas and the film's costume designer, Deidra Elizabeth Govan, at the movie's Los Angeles premiere to discuss the period-piece fashion that may or may not have evoked some sentimental feelings while on set.