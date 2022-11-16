Donald Trump Gets Good News In Mary Trump Lawsuit Amid His Presidential Run

Former President Donald Trump had a tell-all book written by his own niece, via The New York Times. The book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," profiles how she grew up as an outcast within the Trump family, who looked down on her father, Donald's brother Fred Jr.

The book exposed a few personal Trump family secrets, including battles over inheritance and turbulent relationships. However, Mary's battle against her uncle didn't end with the book.

The author took the former president to court in New York, claiming that Donald and his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, prevented her from her interests in the family real estate business, per The Wrap. The lawsuit was centered around claims of fraud.

Mary claimed that "fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life." However, a judge felt differently, and Trump just got some good news shortly after announcing his candidacy in 2024.