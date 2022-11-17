Ulta Beauty Is Giving Shoppers A Glimpse At Its Huge Black Friday Deals
Black Friday is just around the corner, and with so many stores offering big deals, it's important to do your research before you start shopping. According to Yahoo!, beauty is a big seller in the black friday department, and in fact, some hot ticket items have already been marked down. This year, people are holiday shopping earlier than ever and many stores are following suit by offering their Black Friday deals days and sometimes weeks in advance. If you're on the hunt for makeup, lip masks, or even beauty supplements, you may want to wait until the sales begin.
According to BlackFriday.com, Ulta offers sales throughout the entire week leading up to Black Friday, and shoppers can often find deals as good as 50% off retail price. And while Ulta does not offer price matching, it does allow shoppers to use discount codes and coupons for even more savings. But if you're hoping to score some deals for the holidays during Black Friday, you're in luck. You no longer have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving (or, in this case, the week before) to see what will be available. Ulta has released a glimpse of what beauty lovers can expect from this year's mega sale, and you won't be disappointed.
Ulta is marking down some of your favorite brands for Black Friday
Ulta is known for having a large variety of beauty products for every budget. One stop in the store and you can fill your entire makeup bag and medicine cabinet. If you are a big Black Friday shopper, you may be waiting to splurge on your favorite brands until the deals start. Luckily, Ulta is planning some big discounts which will roll out between November 19 and November 26.
If you're looking to revitalize your hair, It's A 10 miracle leave-in product will be 50% off during the sale, and some of the most raved-about shampoos and conditioners from the likes of Redken, Biolage, and Joico will be marked down to just $15 each. Plus, certain hair treatments from Bumble and Bumble and Drybar will be half off.
Makeup lovers will find Morphe makeup palettes discounted, and popular brands like NYX and Too Faced marked down. Their limited edition Peanuts x Wet n' Wild box will also be available at 25% off, per Yahoo!, and it makes a great gift for any '90s kid in your life. You can also find deals on hair tools, moisturizers and face creams, makeup brushes and sponge sets, cleansers and hand soaps, and nail care. One sweep through Ulta's Black Friday deals and your holiday gift list will be complete.