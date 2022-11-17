The Number Of Preemies Being Born In The US Continues To Rise

The nonprofit group March of Dimes puts out an annual report card on the health of moms and babies across the U.S. It found that the rate of preterm birth in the U.S. increased to 10.5% in 2021, which is a D grade. Disturbingly, this shows a 4% jump since the previous year.

Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, interim chief medical and health officer at March of Dimes, says these numbers represent a 15-year high (via CNN). "There are too many babies being born too soon: 1 in 10," says Henderson. "If you were to have ten babies in front of you, and one of them is having to face the complications that come with prematurity, that's unacceptable, and we need to do better."

Vermont has the lowest preterm birth rate at 8%, earning an A. Places that received an F grade, with a premature birth rate between 11.9% and 13.5%, include Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Puerto Rico. Mississippi has the highest rate of all states, reaching 15%.

While COVID-19 has certainly played a role in recent numbers, there is more at play. "The United States is one of the worst places to give birth and be born among industrialized countries," says Henderson. "It's because of our disproportionate numbers of preterm births — particularly for populations that are disproportionately impacted, such as Black families and American Indian and Alaskan Native families — that our rates are so much higher than other countries."