How Lifetime's A Country Christmas Harmony Is A Love Song To Those Who Miss Their Ex

It's 3 a.m.: should you text your ex to get back together? Most of your friends are screaming at you to not even allow the thought to grow. You guys broke up for a reason, but you really miss them. It could work this time. Well, statistics aren't on your side.

Kevin Thompson, owner of the website Ex Back Permanently, conducted a study with nearly 4,000 participants. The results showed that only about 15 percent of those surveyed got back with their ex and stayed with them. Despite this low percentage, there are plenty of successful couples who broke up, got back together, and made it last.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most famous examples of celebrities who reunited after a breakup. However, they're not the only ones. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are another successful breakup and get-back together story. There are many examples of famous exes reuniting stories. Justin and Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are just a few other celebrity exes who got back together and found their happily ever after (via Cosmopolitan).

Falling back in love with your ex can be healing, at least that's what Lifetime's "A Country Christmas Harmony" argues.

Warning spoilers ahead.