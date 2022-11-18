The Lifetime Holiday Movie That Reunites Two Sweet Magnolias Stars
Lifetime is no stranger to cleverly reuniting co-stars to attract audiences. The network's Wonderful Lifetime holiday marathons often include these reunions. In 2018, one of the best Lifetime holiday movies, "The Christmas Contract," reunited "One Tree Hill" cast members (via Entertainment Weekly). The Wonderful Lifetime holiday 2021 lineup also included some significant reunions.
The network created a lot of Wildcats spirit when it reunited "High School Musical" stars Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu for "A Christmas Dance Reunion, per Variety." Then the Brady family got together again for "Blending Christmas." It included former "Brady Bunch" stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Jennifer Elise Cox, and Robbie Rist (via Today).
The upcoming Lifetime movie "A Christmas Spark" reunites "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" stars Joe Lando and Jane Seymour, as noted by Variety. There are also more fun reunions during the Wonderful Lifetime 2022 holiday marathon, including a "Grey's Anatomy" reunion (via TV Insider). Former "Grey's Anatomy" stars Sarah Drew told The List how she loved working with former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Justin Bruening again in "Reindeer Games Homecoming."
Two of Bruening's "Sweet Magnolias" co-stars also have a Lifetime holiday movie coming out this year.
Warning spoilers ahead!
Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn play exes trying to find perfect harmony again
Brooke Elliott plays Dana Sue Sullivan in "Sweet Magnolias." She's one of the three female leads and a part of the Sweet Magnolias trio. Brandon Quinn plays Ronnie Sullivan, her husband. The pair are separated during the first season of "Sweet Magnolias," but the second season focuses on their reconciliation (via TV Line).
Quinn started the show as a guest star but was promoted to a series regular for "Sweet Magnolias" Season 2. Quinn returns for "Sweet Magnolias" Season 3 (via Instagram). Ronnie and Dana Sue have a complicated relationship but their love and passion seem to keep them fighting to stay together.
Chrissy and Luke, played by Elliott and Quinn, have an equally as complicated romance in "A Country Christmas Harmony." Elliott and Quinn play exes who reunite ten years after their breakup. It's the age-old story of a mega country music star returning to her hometown for a Christmas concert.
The pair reunite and buried feelings begin to resurface.
Their on-screen chemistry is just as strong in A Country Christmas Harmony as it is in Sweet Magnolias
If you're a fan of Ronnie and Dana Sue and Quinn and Elliott's on-screen chemistry, then "A Country Christmas Harmony" is for you. These characters are not the same, but they share a similar path of redemption and reconciliation.
In "A Country Christmas Harmony," Chrissy dumped Luke on Christmas day, via a letter, ten years ago and never looked back. This is a pretty harsh way to break up with someone, but there is more to the story. Immediately, viewers will find themselves drawn to Chrissy and Luke because of their chemistry and ability to make sweet music together. Quinn and Elliott's connection seems to stem from a genuine enjoyment of working together and familiarity.
In a TV Fanatic interview, Elliott shared how much she enjoys working with Quinn. She complimented him for being "a great acting partner" and "such a great person." In a KTLA interview, Elliott discussed believing that "Sweet Magnolias" fans would enjoy seeing them play romantic leads in "A Country Christmas. She also joked that she and Quinn are "very familiar smooch partners at this point."
Catch Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn in "A Country Christmas Harmony" on Lifetime on November 18 at 8:00 p.m.EST.