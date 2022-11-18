The Lifetime Holiday Movie That Reunites Two Sweet Magnolias Stars

Lifetime is no stranger to cleverly reuniting co-stars to attract audiences. The network's Wonderful Lifetime holiday marathons often include these reunions. In 2018, one of the best Lifetime holiday movies, "The Christmas Contract," reunited "One Tree Hill" cast members (via Entertainment Weekly). The Wonderful Lifetime holiday 2021 lineup also included some significant reunions.

The network created a lot of Wildcats spirit when it reunited "High School Musical" stars Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu for "A Christmas Dance Reunion, per Variety." Then the Brady family got together again for "Blending Christmas." It included former "Brady Bunch" stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Jennifer Elise Cox, and Robbie Rist (via Today).

The upcoming Lifetime movie "A Christmas Spark" reunites "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" stars Joe Lando and Jane Seymour, as noted by Variety. There are also more fun reunions during the Wonderful Lifetime 2022 holiday marathon, including a "Grey's Anatomy" reunion (via TV Insider). Former "Grey's Anatomy" stars Sarah Drew told The List how she loved working with former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Justin Bruening again in "Reindeer Games Homecoming."

Two of Bruening's "Sweet Magnolias" co-stars also have a Lifetime holiday movie coming out this year.

