How King Charles 'Blindsided' Prince Andrew In Heated Meeting Just Before The Queen's Death

Prince Andrew's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein changed his involvement within his royal family forever. Queen Elizabeth II's third son was stripped of his royal and military titles following the allegations against him (via the BBC).

Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who spoke out about the crimes committed against her by Epstein and his friends. The disgraced prince would eventually pay a settlement to Giuffre (per The Guardian).

On top of losing his titles, Andrew's patronages, or the charitable causes he brings attention to, were returned to the queen. As a patron of over 200 charities, this was a significant blow to the now-disgraced prince.

While Prince Andrew was allowed to keep the title of his royal highness, he was not allowed to use it in an official capacity. However, it appears that towards the end of Queen Elizabeth's life, Andrew was pushing to regain his royal duties. This led to a standoff between two brothers.

