Ivana Trump's Former NYC Townhouse Has Twitter In A Tizzy

It's been months since Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 in July 2022 after falling down the stairs at her Manhattan home.

Born in the Czech Republic, Ivana came to the United States in the 1970s, where she met her future husband. From 1977 to 1992, the mother of Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump was married to the 45th President (via ABC News). After the New York-based elite couple divorced, The Atlantic reported that Ivana walked away with a hefty sum of $14 million, not including alimony and two lavish homes: one in Connecticut, the other in Manhattan's Upper East Side.

When Ivana died, Trump had kind sentiments to say about his ex-wife, and even attended her New York City funeral alongside the former couple's children, according to Politico.

Now, months after her death, her luxurious townhouse is up for sale, and Twitter has explosive reactions in response to the elaborate interior.