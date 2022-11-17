What You Need To Know About Vaccine Effectiveness If Your Child Was Born By C-Section

The study, which was based on an initial cohort of 120 infants, found that infants who were born vaginally and consequently breastfed had higher concentrations of antibodies after being given pneumonia and meningococcal vaccines for those specific diseases, per US News. (In the US, babies do not typically receive a meningococcal vaccine until childhood, per the CDC. This study was conducted in the Netherlands and adhered to Dutch health protocols.) Specifically, babies born vaginally had higher levels of pneumonia antibodies in their saliva after one year compared to babies born via C-section, and higher levels of meningitis antibodies after 18 months.

Dr. Bogaert told Newsweek that, "Our research suggests that C-section-born babies mount less strong responses to the studied vaccines compared to naturally born babies."

The research also does not suggest that babies born via C-section will be at a higher risk of developing certain diseases compared to babies delivered vaginally, per US News.

Studies suggest that there is a symbiosis between our immune systems and microbiomes, where each shapes the other. When babies are born vaginally, they are immediately exposed to certain microbiota in the birth canal that babies born via C-section are not, per Science Daily. Dr. Debby Bogaert also told Newsweek that, "The composition of the microbiome in C-section-born babies indeed catches up in the months following birth," Bogaert said. "However, we know that especially the first weeks to months in life are essential for immune system maturation in life."