The Tender Moment Kate Middleton Shared With A Young Ukrainian Refugee

Kate Middleton visited Reading's Ukrainian Community Centre and spent time with some displaced Ukrainian families, and five-year-old Zlata Yeromenko sat on her lap and gave her a drawing that read "Kate I love you," according to Daily Mail. The Princess of Wales was on a solo trip to the community center, and while there, she joined in on an art session with the kids. Kate also listened to the stories of the families having to flee their homes. Galina Bolebrukh, understandably, began tearing up when explaining what they'd gone through as a family to get out of Ukraine, and Kate consoled her and said "I wish we could do more," per Express.

Of their conversation, Bolebrukh said "She tried to make me feel better and said everything was all right and said here we can get a job and live because we can't go back to Ukraine," per Daily Mail.

This isn't the only way that Kate is helping Ukrainian refugees. The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales are supporting the work that Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady, is doing to help with Ukrainian children's mental health, Town & Country reported.