Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over

King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.

When news broke that Harry had written a new memoir, his father allegedly felt betrayed. Christopher Andersen, author of a book centered around the life of Charles titled "The King," told Entertainment Tonight the details.

"This is going to be another series of grenades that they're tossing into the palace. They are terrified ... Charles and Camilla and the rest of them, about what Harry could say," shared Andersen. "Particularly because I understand [the memoir] has so much to do with his upbringing, the marriage of Charles and Diana. It's all viewed through this lens now."

While some royal experts thought King Charles would strip Meghan and Harry of their titles, others claim that the rift between them may be able to be repaired after all, even before the memoir hits shelves.