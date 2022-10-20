Why A Royal Expert Believes King Charles Could Strip Meghan And Harry Of Their Titles

It's no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and King Charles III is more strained than ever before. Royal author Tina Brown told The Sun that the couple could be assets for the new leader, particularly as he looks to modernize the monarchy and appeal to a younger demographic. Following highly-publicized scandals, including Prince Andrew's sex abuse lawsuit, Charles will also be eager to get back into the public's good graces.

Brown opined, "My guess is Charles is really going to want them back — sort of need them back actually — because Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire quite frankly." She added, "They had a young appeal that was very, very potent in the country."

Unfortunately, thus far, the king hasn't given any indication that the royal defectors will be instrumental to his new reign, though Charles did publicly show he still has love for Meghan and Harry. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently relegated to the bottom of the official royal website, which seemed to hint that they were gradually being eased out of the family.

And, now, a royal expert reckons Meghan and Harry could be on the way to losing their titles, too.