Why A Royal Expert Believes King Charles Could Strip Meghan And Harry Of Their Titles
It's no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and King Charles III is more strained than ever before. Royal author Tina Brown told The Sun that the couple could be assets for the new leader, particularly as he looks to modernize the monarchy and appeal to a younger demographic. Following highly-publicized scandals, including Prince Andrew's sex abuse lawsuit, Charles will also be eager to get back into the public's good graces.
Brown opined, "My guess is Charles is really going to want them back — sort of need them back actually — because Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire quite frankly." She added, "They had a young appeal that was very, very potent in the country."
Unfortunately, thus far, the king hasn't given any indication that the royal defectors will be instrumental to his new reign, though Charles did publicly show he still has love for Meghan and Harry. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently relegated to the bottom of the official royal website, which seemed to hint that they were gradually being eased out of the family.
And, now, a royal expert reckons Meghan and Harry could be on the way to losing their titles, too.
The Sussexes' behavior may cost them their titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for much longer if they don't fall in line. The Mirror reports that, according to "The New Royals" author Katie Nicholl, King Charles could be preparing to unleash his "ruthless side" by stripping them of their titles. The new sovereign markedly hasn't decided whether the Sussexes' children should be given prince and princess honors yet, with the royal expert claiming the only way Archie and Lilibet will receive titles is if Meghan and Harry prove their worth.
Speaking to True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat" (via the Daily Mail), Nicholl argued, "He's willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust. They have to know that they can trust the family." During an appearance on GB News, the royal author revealed that, according to her sources, Charles is growing increasingly tired of the couple's "low blows."
Nicholl explained, "Charles is not going to stand back and let the family or the institution, the reputation of the crown, which is everything to him, be tarnished or indeed trashed, certainly not by members of the royal family."
As a result, the king may decide that the entire Sussex family shouldn't have titles. "There might be a question mark over the future of Harry and Meghan's titles potentially if they are seen to be deliberately tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy," Nicholl stated plainly.
Meghan and Harry are speaking up more than ever
It's widely believed King Charles won't sort things out with his estranged son, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle until all the couple's cards are on the table. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a Netflix docuseries that's set to drop in December (via Page Six), despite numerous stories about disagreements behind the scenes.
Speaking to The Cut earlier this year, Meghan clarified it isn't a "reality show," scuppering any chance of it being "Keeping up with the Sussexes." Instead, the former "Suits" star pointed to the "difference between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries," promising to finally reveal "the piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see — our love story."
An insider clarified that the couple wasn't having second thoughts about being too frank in the series, following widespread reports that Meghan and Harry were scrambling to make changes to avoid further offending the royal family. The source reassured The Telegraph that the Sussexes aren't looking "to turn the project on its head."
And, yet, an insider subsequently told Us Weekly that both the show and Harry's upcoming memoir are being altered as a show of respect. "They've both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth II's] legacy," the source claimed.
We'll have to wait and see what happens, and, indeed, what effect it has.