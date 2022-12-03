What's The Secret Praline Recipe From A New Orleans Noel?

Lifetime's new holiday movie, "A New Orleans Noel," features legendary singer Patti LaBelle, who plays a successful business owner famous for her delicious pralines. Per Urban Hollywood 411, LaBelle's character, Loretta, was based off of Loretta Harrison, who was known in New Orleans as the Queen of Pralines. Her community lost Harrison in 2022 to breast cancer, but Lifetime has honored her memory by supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

LaBelle also released a statement communicating her respect for Harrison. "I had the pleasure of meeting Loretta while we were filming and was so heartbroken to learn a few short months later, she had lost her battle with breast cancer," the star shared. "So when Lifetime asked me to lend my voice to this year's campaign, it was an easy yes. Research and early detection are key in helping people survive a breast cancer diagnosis. And I want to do everything I can to continue to spread awareness."

LaBelle participated in a PSA sharing that breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in the U.S., and Black women are 41% more likely to die of breast cancer. Though she is missed, Harrison's contributions to her community shine through Patti LaBelle's character in "A New Orleans Noel," especially as her on-screen grandson, Anthony, tries to crack her secret praline recipe. And there's no better way to celebrate this new holiday movie than with its delicious pralines.