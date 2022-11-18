Why Fans Are Asking If Jill Duggar Dillard Broke Another Family Rule

The Duggar family is known for their ultra-conservative and super-Christian values, which are meant to govern every aspect of their behavior (per ET). Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar taught their 19 children to abstain from alcohol, never use birth control, have little-to-no exposure to television and other media content, and adhere to a strict dress code, to name just a few rules (via The Sun).

The family, who originally starred in TLC's hit reality docuseries "19 Kids and Counting," has remained in the spotlight long after the final episode aired in 2015, thanks to a large fan following, spinoff series, and a book entitled "Growing Up Duggar" penned by the four eldest daughters — Jana, Jill, Jinger, and Jessa. Son Josh was also found guilty and sentenced to prison on child pornography charges in May 2022 (per CNN).

Jill Duggar Dillard was the first sibling to publicly distance herself from the family, quitting their spinoff show "Counting On" in 2017. She and her husband, Derick Dillard, also posted a YouTube video in 2020 in which Jill admitted: "We're not on the best terms with some of my family." That could be because she has repeatedly broken their strict rules. Not only did Jill cut her hair and get a nose ring — major no-nos for Duggar women — but she and her husband also acknowledged using birth control, according to People. Now, fans are wondering if Jill has broken yet another Duggar family rule after seeing her latest Instagram post.