Why Fans Are Asking If Jill Duggar Dillard Broke Another Family Rule
The Duggar family is known for their ultra-conservative and super-Christian values, which are meant to govern every aspect of their behavior (per ET). Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar taught their 19 children to abstain from alcohol, never use birth control, have little-to-no exposure to television and other media content, and adhere to a strict dress code, to name just a few rules (via The Sun).
The family, who originally starred in TLC's hit reality docuseries "19 Kids and Counting," has remained in the spotlight long after the final episode aired in 2015, thanks to a large fan following, spinoff series, and a book entitled "Growing Up Duggar" penned by the four eldest daughters — Jana, Jill, Jinger, and Jessa. Son Josh was also found guilty and sentenced to prison on child pornography charges in May 2022 (per CNN).
Jill Duggar Dillard was the first sibling to publicly distance herself from the family, quitting their spinoff show "Counting On" in 2017. She and her husband, Derick Dillard, also posted a YouTube video in 2020 in which Jill admitted: "We're not on the best terms with some of my family." That could be because she has repeatedly broken their strict rules. Not only did Jill cut her hair and get a nose ring — major no-nos for Duggar women — but she and her husband also acknowledged using birth control, according to People. Now, fans are wondering if Jill has broken yet another Duggar family rule after seeing her latest Instagram post.
The former reality star appeared to have got a tattoo
Jill Duggar Dillard posted an image to Instagram that showed her hand holding a mug of coffee in front of a roaring, albeit fake, fire with the caption: "My hubby had the faux fireplace going this morning & he made me coffee too." Perhaps the most notable thing about the photo is what looks, at least at first glance, like a hand tattoo. However, although it's unclear whether the Psalm 16:8 bible phrase "I shall not be shaken" is written in temporary or permanent ink, it's most definitely not a tattoo.
That didn't stop numerous people from speculating about it, though. "Love the new tattoo," wrote one, while another enthused, "I love your tattoo! Where is they [sic] from?" However, one commenter did point out: "I think it's just writing in a Sharpie pen. Jill often writes out a scripture for the day on her hand." It's certainly not the first time she's experimented with body art, though.
In 2017, Jill shared a photo of a henna design, also on her hand (via In Touch Weekly). Then, in 2021, she posted another bible verse written on her hand. And, when a fan predicted she might someday make it permanent, the former reality star responded: "Possibly ... have to decide which one, where and build up courage ... might take me awhile. lol." As shocking as it may seem, a surprising number of the Duggars have tattoos.