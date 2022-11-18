Royal Biographer Details Meghan Markle's About-Face Attitude On Suits Set After Meeting Prince Harry

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and joined the British royal family, she had to give up her acting career. The former "Suits" star, who had been working consistently on the small and big screen alike for years, confirmed in the couple's first joint interview that she was committing to being a full-time royal instead. As Harper's Bazaar reported at the time, the Duchess of Sussex shared her excitement to team up with some of her favorite charities.

As for how she felt about stepping back from acting, Meghan explained: "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter. And keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we've done there and now it's time to work as a team with [Harry]."

Royal biographer Andrew Morton claimed during an appearance on the "Royally Obsessed" podcast (via Vanity Fair) that the duchess was given clearance, by the queen herself, to continue acting if she so wished. But suffice to say, Meghan didn't step on set again during her short time as part of the monarchy. And it now appears she had one foot out the door since first hooking up with Harry.