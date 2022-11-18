Deborah Ann Woll Spills On New Movie Deborah And Her True Blood Podcast - Exclusive Interview

"Deborah" is a little different from some of your other notable roles. How would you say that the movie differs from "True Blood" or "Daredevil"?

"True Blood" is probably the furthest out there. "True Blood" is our big gothic soap opera thing, so that was very big choices. It was much more like doing Shakespeare than anything else.

Between this and "Daredevil," the difference in this is perhaps it felt quite strong as an ensemble. Certainly on those other shows, I got fantastic storylines and, as an actor, your character is always the main character, as Sophia Bush's character says. While that's always true in terms of your preparation of it, you also understand that on a very basic structural level, you're there to support the main characters' storylines [and] the main themes of the writers.

And this one had a much stronger ensemble vibe, I feel — one, because that's how it was written, [and] two, because it was COVID [and] we were all quarantined together in this house in Utah. We were tested every day, and we didn't have to wear masks because we weren't going anywhere. We weren't allowed. We were bubbled in a really strong way. We called it "Deborah Dorm" in our messaging. ... It was a way to bond in a quick way and be able to play friends like this that have been together for so long. That would be the strongest feeling — this really quick ensemble feeling.

Do you think that you would've been able to do the same thing as a cast if it wasn't for COVID?

It was helpful, for sure. We probably would've had to do it because where we were shooting was so in the middle of nowhere that probably we would've had to live there anyways, but we could have gone to get groceries or gone out to the movies by ourselves. The way that it was structured, because we couldn't leave, board game nights, movie nights, karaoke nights, those things were all just us in this house. We went on hikes together. You wouldn't have had that same motivation to hang out with each other if that wasn't your only option, so I do think it added to the story.