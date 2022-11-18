Melania's Silence Over Donald Trump's Announcement Is Speaking Volumes

While Donald Trump's announcement to run for the president of the United States a third time has amassed a mixed reaction from the public, one figure has been noticeably quiet. Melania Trump, the former first lady and Donald Trump's wife, has not posted about his bid on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

Earlier this year, the social media platform Parler, which has become a hub for conservatives who believe other social networks have stifled their freedom of speech, announced that Melania Trump would have an exclusive deal with the platform for her social media needs. According to MIT Technology Review, Parler was taken offline on January 10, 2021, after Amazon stopped hosting the site, citing a violation of terms of service in the wake of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Parler then returned online a month later with a new website host, Epik.

But Melania Trump has not posted about the announcement on her Parler profile, either, which has more than 42,000 followers. Additionally, she has yet to publish an official statement on her website. The last official statement Melania Trump published on her website was on July 21, 2022, seemingly made in response to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, where she both "condemns violence," and criticizes her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, for "abandoning her post" in Washington, DC. Grisham quit that day after Melania Trump refused to condemn the violence that was unfolding (via Katie Couric Media).