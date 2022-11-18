How The COVID-19 Vaccine Can Affect Your Menstrual Cycle

In August of 2021, the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, bringing relief and hesitation to many. COVID-19 devastated the world, causing deaths, economic and housing crises, mental health issues, and worldwide instability, all in the span of the year between its spread and the arrival of the vaccine.

The speed at which the vaccine arrived caused many to question its validity. Scientists explained that the COVID-19 vaccine was able to be produced so quickly thanks to the global partnership by scientists, an increase in funding due to need, and foundational knowledge about the coronavirus family (via Medical News Today).

Despite these explanations, misinformation about the vaccine spread rapidly thanks to social media. Conversations about whether there was a chip in the vaccine (there's not) or if it'll make you grow an extra arm (it won't) dominated the internet while its effect on women and people with a menstrual cycle often slipped through the cracks.