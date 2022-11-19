Study Finds The Negative Effects Hormonal Birth Control Can Have On Teens

According to the National Library of Medicine, the birth control pill is the most commonly prescribed form of birth control currently on the market. But even with so many women taking the pill, there is so much we don't know about it. Recently, scientists at Ohio State University conducted a study to learn more about how the birth control pill may affect brain development.

As part of the research, young female rats were given the synthetic hormones found in birth control pills. It took only three weeks for scientists to begin to notice a change in the way the rats behaved, specifically when it came to communicating via their prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for our moods and behavior. The rats' level of corticosterone, the main stress hormone, also went up. But, what does this mean for humans?

Before you swear off birth control for yourself or your teen, it's important to understand that while these findings will help scientists understand the effects of birth control better, it does not mean that all young women will have long-term issues with their brain development and moods. According to Healthline, all humans can have a different reaction to the pill, with some experiencing mood swings and others not. In fact, the pill can actually help certain people with their mood swings, improving them or eliminating them altogether, per Web MD.

This study is a good first step, but there is so much more we need to learn about the pill before any blanket statements can be made regarding its effects on teens. As it stands, doctors recommend speaking with your provider to learn more and to determine if the risks outweigh the benefits of the birth control pill.