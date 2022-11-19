Donald Trump's Reinstated Twitter Sparks Big Unanswered Question
Donald Trump is officially back on Twitter and let's just say that social media certainly has some strong words about it. Elon Musk was the first to make the announcement when he tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," while also adding the Latin term, "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," which translates to "The voice of the people (is) the voice of God." This all came after Musk conducted a poll in which the majority of Twitter users agreed the former president's account should be brought back to life after it was banned in January of 2021 following the storm of the Capitol Building by insurrectionists. Trump was blamed for inciting the violent mob, an allegation he has denied. A few months after his ban, Trump claimed that Twitter had gotten "boring" without him on it, according to Newsweek.
Well, regardless of whether the social media platform had turned into a snooze fest without him, Musk opposed the decision to put Trump in permanent Twitter jail and hinted back in May that he would reserve the ban, per NPR. Well, if there's anything that we've learned about Musk over the last several weeks, it's that he's a man of his word, as he's given Trump the gift to tweet again. But whether or not Trump will use it, is what everyone really wants to know.
Donald Trump might not use Twitter after all
Soon after it was announced on November 19 that Elon Musk had reinstated Donald Trump's account, Twitter did its thing by letting out a whole range of emotions on social media. It didn't take very long for "He's Back" along with "Mr. President" to start trending on Twitter while a lot of users shared their thoughts on the matter. Some said, "#ElonMusk bought Twitter for 44 billion so he could bring #DonaldTrump back! Let that sink in," along with, "Whether #DonaldTrump comes back to @Twitter or not @elonmusk has shown #FreeSpeech belongs to everyone!" Others were furious, with one person tweeting, "Donald trump is a criminal, and a traitor."
Now, whether or not Trump will actually use his Twitter account remains to be seen — but according to CNN Business, it's unlikely to happen. That's because Trump has his own social media platform, Truth Social, which he's been trying to promote. Trump also said at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas that Twitter had "a lot of problems" and that he doesn't see a reason for him to go back, as detailed by Bloomberg.
Of course, Trump is notoriously unpredictable, so it won't be surprising if he goes back on his words — and if he does, there's no doubt it will get Twitter chirping, one way or the other.