Donald Trump's Reinstated Twitter Sparks Big Unanswered Question

Donald Trump is officially back on Twitter and let's just say that social media certainly has some strong words about it. Elon Musk was the first to make the announcement when he tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," while also adding the Latin term, "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," which translates to "The voice of the people (is) the voice of God." This all came after Musk conducted a poll in which the majority of Twitter users agreed the former president's account should be brought back to life after it was banned in January of 2021 following the storm of the Capitol Building by insurrectionists. Trump was blamed for inciting the violent mob, an allegation he has denied. A few months after his ban, Trump claimed that Twitter had gotten "boring" without him on it, according to Newsweek.

Well, regardless of whether the social media platform had turned into a snooze fest without him, Musk opposed the decision to put Trump in permanent Twitter jail and hinted back in May that he would reserve the ban, per NPR. Well, if there's anything that we've learned about Musk over the last several weeks, it's that he's a man of his word, as he's given Trump the gift to tweet again. But whether or not Trump will use it, is what everyone really wants to know.