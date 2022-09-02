Donald Trump Is Supporting Capitol Rioters In A Completely Unexpected Way

As the rioting unfolded at the Capitol, according to the House committee, Donald Trump watched on television, and tweeted about Mike Pence and about the election being stolen, per The American Presidency Project. In a video on the day, he said to the rioters "Go home, we love you," according to NPR. In outtakes of a video for the next day, Trump recorded on January 7, 2021, he refused to say that the election was over. And his love for his supporters on January 6 continues.

In an interview with radio host Wendy Bell, Trump didn't say whether he'd be running for president again, but he noted that if he does run and does win: "I will look very, very favorably about, about full pardons," in regards to those who have been charged in the January 6 attack, per Reuters. Along with potential pardons, he said that he'd issue an apology to many of them, according to The Washington Post.

Of those charged, but without mentioning anyone specific, he said "I am financially supporting people that are incredible and they were in my office actually two days ago. It's very much on my mind. It's a disgrace what they've done to them."