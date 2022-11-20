All The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2022 AMAs

Latto got the "anything goes at the AMAs" memo, and she knew how to put that freedom to good use. From her all-black lingerie-inspired outfit to that stunningly classic-with-an-edge makeup, Latto looks like a piece of art in a way no one else on the red carpet dared to do. Her veil and draped, mesh black fabric gave her an ethereal, light vibe and untouchable elegance. Whether she takes home the Best New Artist award tonight or not, she's the best new artist on the red carpet in our book.