Pink Makes The 2022 AMAs Red Carpet A Family Affair

The pop star Pink has had an impressive career and net worth, but she is not one to let fame get in the way of the things that truly matter. She and her husband Carey Hart have been together since 2002. While their relationship has had its ups and downs, the couple officially tied the knot in 2006, according to People. After announcing that they were taking a break in 2008, the couple worked to tighten their relationship in 2009. About two years later, they had their first child, Willow Sage Hart. The two had another child, Jameson Moon Hart, in 2016.

Now, Pink has the most wholesome family that she takes with her both backstage and on the red carpet. Fans loved when Pink brought her daughter to the 2021 Billboard Awards. It seems that the pop star loves bringing her husband and kids for these star-studded events, and we think it's the cutest thing ever.