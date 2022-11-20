Dove Cameron's Dedication To The Queer Community At The 2022 AMAs Has Twitter In Tears

Dove Cameron racked up the first of the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20, 2022, according to Rolling Stone. She was quick to acknowledge not only her gratitude for the award, but her queer fans for giving her a platform. "You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it, and I've never felt safer or more loved and more supported, and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music," Cameron said during her speech. Cameron then went on to shed light on the tragic shooting at a queer nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A gunman killed five and injured 25 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs in the late hours of Saturday, November 19, 2022, according to CNN. Cameron brought attention to the tragedy during her acceptance speech. "On the heels of the tragedy at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is and how important our community is," she said. "And I want to direct your attention to organizations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project for what you can do right now. I want to remind you that you are made absolutely right. And you are so loved."