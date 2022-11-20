Dove Cameron's Dedication To The Queer Community At The 2022 AMAs Has Twitter In Tears
Dove Cameron has never been afraid to share raw messages about her identity. The former Disney star has blossomed into one of the leaders in the upcoming generation of pop icons. Dove Cameron's stunning transformation has been exciting to watch since her days as a cast member in Disney's "Descendants." She came out as queer during an Instagram livestream in 2020, according to Buzzfeed. Since, Cameron says that she feels more genuine getting to live more authentically. However, Cameron made a much more public statement by appearing on the cover of Gay Times in 2021. "Through the public acknowledgement of my sexuality, I feel like I'm living my life more bare," she said in 2021.
On November 20, 2022, Dove Cameron cemented her place within a more mature sphere in pop music at the American Music Awards, all while holding space for the queer community amid a recent heartbreaking tragedy.
Dove Cameron's heartfelt message to the queer community: 'You are so loved'
Dove Cameron racked up the first of the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20, 2022, according to Rolling Stone. She was quick to acknowledge not only her gratitude for the award, but her queer fans for giving her a platform. "You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it, and I've never felt safer or more loved and more supported, and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music," Cameron said during her speech. Cameron then went on to shed light on the tragic shooting at a queer nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A gunman killed five and injured 25 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs in the late hours of Saturday, November 19, 2022, according to CNN. Cameron brought attention to the tragedy during her acceptance speech. "On the heels of the tragedy at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is and how important our community is," she said. "And I want to direct your attention to organizations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project for what you can do right now. I want to remind you that you are made absolutely right. And you are so loved."
Twitter fans are raving about Dove Cameron's acceptance speech
Fans took to Twitter to share their support for the AMA winner after her heartfelt acceptance speech. "Dove Cameron with a wonderful speech," one user wrote, summing up our thoughts of Cameron's beautiful words to the queer community following the tragic Colorado Springs shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Fans of the "Boyfriend" singer continued singing her praises on the site. "YAY, Dove Cameron!" another user tweeted. "I love that song ... WELL SAID acceptance speech!"
Other fans shared their support for up-and-coming pop star while dissenting against the Grammys. "Beautifully [said] #AMAs acceptance speech from Dove Cameron who #deserved way more from Grammys this year. Still scratching my head on that," one user tweeted. Though snubbed by the Grammys, Cameron has the strong support of her ever-growing fan-base. Her acceptance speech at the AMAs and Twitter's reaction is proof that she is just getting started.