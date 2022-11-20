The Duggar Family Member Who Was Conspicuously Absent From Joy's Baby Gender Reveal
It's no secret that the Duggar family, best known for their TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting," have a larger-than-average brood. And news broke that the family would grow a little larger when daughter Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth announced her pregnancy on Instagram in October 2022.
The mother of two discussed her hope for a third child in a YouTube video, explaining, "We're in a really good spot now. We love our family, we're ready to expand, and so [I'm] really, really hoping that we get pregnant." After confirming that a baby's on the way, Forsyth revealed a scary pregnancy update, listing a number of potential complications in another video that make her pregnancy high risk.
The Duggar daughter is taking precautions to keep her bundle of joy healthy, including injecting herself with daily shots per doctor's orders. As a heartwarming update, she also recently uploaded footage from her gender reveal party, where it was announced that she would be having a boy.
Forsyth's family were all smiles as they celebrated the occasion in the video. However, one Duggar was notably absent from the footage.
Anna Duggar may have skipped Joy's gender reveal party
Several members of the super-sized Duggar family were at Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's baby gender reveal party, including Jana Duggar, Jill Dillard Duggar, and her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as seen in a video posted to YouTube. However, her sister-in-law Anna Duggar didn't appear to be in attendance.
Anna's husband, Josh Duggar, is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence in a Texas prison for child pornography convictions (per Us Weekly). Just last month, In Touch reported that Anna wanted "distance" from her sisters-in-law, who have spoken out against their brother. "Yes, it was horrible what Josh was accused of, but she needed unconditional support. Anna took it as a betrayal and she's still not ready to fully forgive some family members," a source revealed.
Another source told In Touch that Anna still attends family functions for the sake of her children, though "it's not the same" as it once was given the strained family dynamic.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).