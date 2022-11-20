The Duggar Family Member Who Was Conspicuously Absent From Joy's Baby Gender Reveal

It's no secret that the Duggar family, best known for their TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting," have a larger-than-average brood. And news broke that the family would grow a little larger when daughter Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth announced her pregnancy on Instagram in October 2022.

The mother of two discussed her hope for a third child in a YouTube video, explaining, "We're in a really good spot now. We love our family, we're ready to expand, and so [I'm] really, really hoping that we get pregnant." After confirming that a baby's on the way, Forsyth revealed a scary pregnancy update, listing a number of potential complications in another video that make her pregnancy high risk.

The Duggar daughter is taking precautions to keep her bundle of joy healthy, including injecting herself with daily shots per doctor's orders. As a heartwarming update, she also recently uploaded footage from her gender reveal party, where it was announced that she would be having a boy.

Forsyth's family were all smiles as they celebrated the occasion in the video. However, one Duggar was notably absent from the footage.