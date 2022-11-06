Joy Duggar Forsyth Reveals A Scary Pregnancy Update

She may never have a family as huge as the one in which she grew up, but Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is delighted to be expanding her household in a small way. The ninth child of the "19 Kids & Counting" reality-show clan, Joy recently announced the big news that she and her husband, Austin, are expecting their third child. The new arrival, due in late May, will join big sibs Gideon Martyn, 4, and Evelyn Mae, 2. While Joy is still in her first trimester, she's already experiencing a pregnancy craving that's beyond relatable: She can't get enough pickles.

While Joy is looking great and reveling in her growing baby bump, this pregnancy isn't without worries. In a recent video posted to the Forsyths' YouTube channel, Joy took fans to her October 25 OB-GYN appointment, where she got her first exciting view of her baby. The outline of the baby was clear, and the doctor pointed out movement in the arms and legs. But, outside the exam room, Joy explained that she has a variation of the gene MTHFR that puts her at higher risk of developing blood clots that could harm her and her child. "I am now going to have to start doing shots daily, taking blood thinners, a lot more vitamins, and then deliver early as well," Joy said.

The expectant Duggar mom was clearly thrown by the news. "This is all a huge surprise," she confessed.