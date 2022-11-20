The Controversial Fast Fashion Company That Sponsored Anitta's 2022 AMAs Performance

If there's one international superstar who has had one accomplished year, it's Anitta. The singer released her fifth studio album, "Versions of Me," which was a groundbreaking multilingual project, earning herself a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. As if that wasn't an accolade in and of itself, she also made her home country of Brazil proud, being the first Brazilian artist to take home an MTV Music Video Award.

The public discourse surrounding Anitta breaking into the American music scene was discussed in major media outlets such as an April 2022 feature in The New York Times, but with a healthy Instagram following of 63 million and counting, she doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

All of this to say, it makes perfect sense why the "Envolver" singer was one of the many chosen to perform at this year's American Music Awards, where she was one of the best dressed stars. Though when it was time for her to hit the stage, many took to Twitter to air-out thoughts, not about the actual performance itself, but about the questionable brand that sponsored it.