Red Carpet Looks That Missed The Mark At The 2022 AMAs

Everyone had something to say about this look, and it's certainly attention-grabbing . . . or should we say attention-stabbing. There's something pretty threatening about MGK's look here, and if you can ignore the spikes — which, to be fair, are very hard to ignore — he's wearing a purple suit that has big Willy Wonka energy. Whether you like Machine Gun Kelly and this particular look or not, it's safe to say that we all hope he doesn't trip and fall in that suit, because that would be pretty painful.