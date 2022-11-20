Royal Expert Makes Startling Claim About Meghan Markle's Podcast

Although she no longer enjoys the official privileges of being a member of the British palace, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, does have one advantage that is normally denied to her in-laws. Senior royals live under a code of silence that restricts them from speaking their minds in public about many hot-button topics. Meghan, a private citizen living in the U.S., is free to express herself in media interviews and other outlets, though the royals may not necessarily be happy about what she says.

In late August of 2022, the duchess launched her own podcast, "Archetypes," which quickly became a hit for Spotify (via People). The outlet allows Meghan to give insights into topics such as parenting and racism. Most of all, she addresses the harmful labels that get placed on women in an attempt to minimize or demean them, such as "bimbo," "ambitious," "diva," and "angry Black woman." But one recent episode has one royal expert declaring that Meghan is merely phoning it in.

It all began when author Allison Yarrow, author of "90s B****," was invited to speak on "Archetypes" about the connotations of "the B-word" and how it has been used to hold back powerful women. Yarrow posted twice about the experience: first to announce her appearance, and next to share a personal thank-you note that Meghan sent her afterward. The first post caught attention for something Yarrow said in the caption that indicated the podcast isn't all it appears to be.