Meghan Markle's Latest Archetypes Episode Gives Insight On How The Duchess Feels About Her Parenting

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has worn many hats in her life: actress, philanthropist, foodie, and duchess. In 2019, the former "Suits" star gave birth to her son Archie and took on yet another important role — that of a mother (via CNN). "It's magic," when speaking about being a first-time mom in an interview with E! News. "It's pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

While the now mother-of-two is relishing parenthood, she's also faced her fair share of criticism in the mom department. The 41-year-old has been accused of everything from not knowing how to hold a baby, as noted by The Star, to using her child as a prop, according to The Daily Beast. Markle's parenting style has been compared to Princess Diana's, while others note how different her style is to Kate Middleton's, the Princess of Wales (per Express).

While Markle has largely ignored the mommy shaming she has received over the years, the duchess has been open about the fact that "parenting is a learning experience" (via Hello!). In fact, on a recent episode of her podcast "Archetypes," the former actress discussed a new parenting tactic she wants to use when raising her kids.