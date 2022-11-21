1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Gets Married At The Same Rehab Where She Met Her Husband

For three seasons, reality-TV viewers have relished tuning in to TLC's "1000-Lb SIsters," a show that introduced fans to the Kentucky-based siblings, Tammy and Amy Slaton, who both struggled with morbid obesity and agreed to let their lives be filmed as they attempted to reach a healthier weight. Amy was the more successful of the two, qualifying for bariatric surgery and managing to keep the weight off. The show also saw her marry her boyfriend, Mike Halterman, and have her first son, Gage. (After the third season ended, Amy went on to have another baby, Glenn, per People.)

Season 3 of the show ended on a worrisome note: Tammy's health suddenly declined, and she was moved into the Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Facility in Ohio, which offers specialized care for patients with obesity (via The Sun). She remains there as of this writing, still working on her weight loss and obesity-related breathing difficulties. But despite this setback, Tammy remained positive. Her Instagram and TikTok accounts show her playfully trying new filters and occasionally updating fans on her health. She recently developed a bacterial infection in her tracheostomy that required antibiotics, but "I'm fine," she assured her fans.

Now come two pieces of good news for fans: one about Tammy, and another about her show.