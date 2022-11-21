1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Gets Married At The Same Rehab Where She Met Her Husband
For three seasons, reality-TV viewers have relished tuning in to TLC's "1000-Lb SIsters," a show that introduced fans to the Kentucky-based siblings, Tammy and Amy Slaton, who both struggled with morbid obesity and agreed to let their lives be filmed as they attempted to reach a healthier weight. Amy was the more successful of the two, qualifying for bariatric surgery and managing to keep the weight off. The show also saw her marry her boyfriend, Mike Halterman, and have her first son, Gage. (After the third season ended, Amy went on to have another baby, Glenn, per People.)
Season 3 of the show ended on a worrisome note: Tammy's health suddenly declined, and she was moved into the Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Facility in Ohio, which offers specialized care for patients with obesity (via The Sun). She remains there as of this writing, still working on her weight loss and obesity-related breathing difficulties. But despite this setback, Tammy remained positive. Her Instagram and TikTok accounts show her playfully trying new filters and occasionally updating fans on her health. She recently developed a bacterial infection in her tracheostomy that required antibiotics, but "I'm fine," she assured her fans.
Now come two pieces of good news for fans: one about Tammy, and another about her show.
Tammy Slaton gave fans an exciting update
In Nov. 2022, People revealed some startling news about "1000-Lb Sisters" star Tammy Slaton, sharing that she has married Caleb Willingham, a man she met at the rehab facility where both are being treated. The U.S. Sun covered their proposal, which took place in the parking lot of the center. An unnamed source expressed their joy to the outlet that, unlike her previous relationships, Tammy met Caleb in person rather than starting a romance online. "They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They've been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome," the source said.
The photos shared by People show Tammy in a white sleeveless wedding gown and a tiara, carrying a bouquet of sunflowers, while the groom wore a dark shirt and brown suspenders. Happily, sister Amy Slaton Halterman was there as part of the wedding party, donning a burnt-orange dress. Tammy told the magazine that she now goes by Tammy Slaton Willingham.
TLC shared the joy with fans via their official Instagram account, adding another unexpected bit of news: Season 4 of "1000-Lb Sisters" begins Tuesday, January 17, 2023. This announcement ends the speculation that Amy Halterman was quitting the show and that the series was canceled. It's said that this new season will feature Amy's second pregnancy and the beginning of Tammy and Caleb's romance — sounds like must-see TV to us.