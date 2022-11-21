Spencer Grammer Talks Acting With Her Father And Grammer Holiday Traditions - Exclusive Interview

You starred in this film along with your father. What was it like for you two to act together?

It was such a pleasure. I had an incredible time working with him. I have grown up watching him work. I used to come to set, used to watch the "Frasier" tapings when I was 16, 17, 18 because I always was interested in acting or directing. It was a joy to actually be able to act with him. I've always wanted to. I always thought we would do some Shakespeare play together, but to do a holiday Christmas movie was actually incredibly fun, and we had a great time.

Had you two ever acted together before that?

No. I had done a little part in "Cheers," but I was an extra. I didn't have any lines when I was 5, so I don't think that counts. So this was our first time really acting together, and I think I impressed my dad. I think he was impressed. I've been working in this business for a while, but it was our first time, and it was a joy. I can't say anything more positive about it.

Growing up watching your dad acting, do you feel like that impacted how you became an actor and the kind of actor you are?

Yeah. That might be why we worked so well together. Growing up and watching my father work has impacted me and taught me the kind of work ethic that he has, and some of the comedic timing as well. I think also, comedians are born out of a lot of tumultuous life experiences because if you didn't laugh at it, you'd cry. So some of that comedic timing comes from that, from some of my own personal experiences as I've grown up. But a lot of his influence on my work [is] about being in the moment; our moment-to-moment work was great. Truly, he has always been an inspiration and influence on me.